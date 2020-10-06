THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $7.82 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

