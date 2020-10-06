Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $15,776.33 and approximately $82,683.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00443458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

