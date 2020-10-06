ThoreCoin Price Tops $2,085.58 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $2,085.58 or 0.19480000 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $180.79 million and approximately $25,497.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

