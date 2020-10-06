Thrive Token (THRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,671.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $276,345.20 and $8,671.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.04844108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

