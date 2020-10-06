TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $298,781.19

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $298,781.19 and approximately $2.12 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.01271022 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

