Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 26,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 55,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, vinyl, and polychloroprene and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

