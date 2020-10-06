Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.50. Totally shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 13,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Totally news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,408.08). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 39,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,112.52 ($9,293.77).

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

