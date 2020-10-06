Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $537,549.68 and $1,678.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00081666 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021205 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000275 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007791 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.