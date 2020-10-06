Traders Buy High Volume of American Well Call Options (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.

NASDAQ:AMWL traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 106,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,080. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

