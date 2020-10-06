Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 3,151 call options.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

