Traders Buy Large Volume of Gold Resource Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,665 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average daily volume of 619 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 373.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter.

GORO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 106,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,312. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

