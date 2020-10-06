Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 12.5%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 339,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 92,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Transition Metals Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

