Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 0.3%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.45). 79,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 317,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.44).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $247.08 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

