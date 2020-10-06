Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 178,000 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.10 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

