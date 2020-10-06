Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $62.50 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,603,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 323,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.