Trias Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $354,383.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.