Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:TSE opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

