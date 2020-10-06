TrustVerse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121,285.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $121,285.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.04844108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032387 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,050,967 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

