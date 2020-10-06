Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Tucows worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million.

In other Tucows news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

