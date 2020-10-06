Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.17

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Twitter’s score:

TWTR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. SVB Leerink started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,698 shares of company stock worth $2,782,042. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

