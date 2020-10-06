Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,300 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MasTec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

