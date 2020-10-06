Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 8,200 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Repligen by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 55,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Repligen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 275.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

