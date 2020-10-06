Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of MRC Global worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

