u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CSFB

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

UBLXF stock remained flat at $$54.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to locate their exact position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

