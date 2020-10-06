Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ analysis:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

