Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215,400.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Ubex has a market cap of $935,503.46 and approximately $215,400.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, BitForex, LBank and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033302 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00819325 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, LBank, Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

