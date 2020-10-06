UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 310 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.46. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.