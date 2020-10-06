UBS Group Boosts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $16.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 745,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 70.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 185,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 156.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

