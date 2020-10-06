UBS Group Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $368.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $358.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $295.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.56. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

