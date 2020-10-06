UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

