UBS Group Trims Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Target Price to $9.00

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

