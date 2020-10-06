UBS Group Trims W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Target Price to $67.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.39. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

