UGAS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $531,300.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $531,300.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.04781020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032433 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

