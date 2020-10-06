United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15,312.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

