United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $172.05 and last traded at $171.39, with a volume of 96995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.16.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,816,000 after buying an additional 355,098 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

