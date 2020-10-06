Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Unitil worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $597.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

