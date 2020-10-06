Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $60.05 on Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $2,809.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.05 or 0.00560961 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,705.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.91 or 0.02119637 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012915 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,822 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

