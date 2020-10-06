Uptrennd One Day Volume Reaches $40,388.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $40,388.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00613871 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01568697 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004277 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023532 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,723,684 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

