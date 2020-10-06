Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.41

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 24796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

