Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $45.70 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $721,280.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00042871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

