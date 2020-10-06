Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.69. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,583 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

