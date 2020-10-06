Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.50. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 9,200 shares.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 153,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

