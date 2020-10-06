Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.44 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). Approximately 346,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 831,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

The firm has a market cap of $63.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company has a current ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.98.

About Urban Exposure (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides development finance loans in the United Kingdom. The company offers senior and stretch senior debt, and bridge finance to property developers for residential, mixed use, student accommodation, retirement living, and build-to-rent/PRS schemes, as well as for land, refurbishment, and completed development refinancing projects.

