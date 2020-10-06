USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00009569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01497798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00157877 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 11,946,379 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

