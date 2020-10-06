Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

