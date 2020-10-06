Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX) Trading Down 0.1%

Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

