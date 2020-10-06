VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 1,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EINC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

