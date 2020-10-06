VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 6.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

