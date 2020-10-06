VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Up 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.97. 190,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 128,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.