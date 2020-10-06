Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.70

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.70 and last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 29471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

